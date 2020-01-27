Rolls-Royce targeting mini nuclear power stations by 2029

Firm tells BBC it wants small modular reactors up and running across the country before the end of the decade

Rolls-Royce is aiming to have mini nuclear power stations up and running across the UK from 2029, claiming its smaller reactors can produce energy at a cost comparable to renewables projects.

The engineering giant is leading a consortium bid to build Small Modular Reactors (SMR) at old nuclear sites in Cumbria and Wales. The SMRs, which can be built in factories, are about one acre in size, with a 10 acre total plot required - one sixteenth of the size of a full size nuclear plant.

The government believes nuclear power will be an essential zero carbon baseload energy source for the UK as it heads towards net zero emissions, and that SMRs can prove a morecost effective way of rolling out new nuclear capacity than traditional larger stations. But some experts warn smaller reactors could push costs up, citing the nuclear industry's long history of cost-overruns with new reactor designs. Meanwhile, many environmentalists remain concerned about the nuclear industry's waste legacy and believe the UK should abandon nuclear entirely. As such any attempt to secure planning consent for new reactors is likely to face fierce opposition from some quarters.

However, Paul Stein, chief scientific officer at Rolls-Royce, insisted SMRs will be a cheaper and more attractive option than full size reactors. "We think we can get the cost of a power station producing 440MW - that powers a town about the size of Leeds - to about £1.75bn," he told BBC Radio 4. "If you go through the maths of the cost of capital, it means we are selling electricity below £60 per MWh, which puts it into the territory of many of the renewables."

The most recent offshore wind projects to secure clean energy contracts through government-backed auctions tabled bids of just under £40/MWh, although the sector is optimistic it can continue to deliver further cost reductions in the future. However, nuclear advocates argue nuclear is worthy of government support given its promise of long term zero emission power and relatively reliable baseload supplies.

"Our plan is to get energy on grid in 2029," Stein added, with 10 to 15 SMRs eventually rolled out across the UK.

This article was amended on 27/01/20 to correct the results of the most recent wind auction, which contracted offshore wind at under £40 per MWh, not £60 per MWh as previously stated.