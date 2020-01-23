Less meat, more trees: UK climate advisors urge overhaul of 'unsustainable' farmland management

Committee on Climate Change tells ministers radical change in how land is managed across UK required reach net zero emissions

People should prepare to reduce their meat and dairy intake by at least a fifth over the coming decades as part of a radical overhaul of the UK's "unsustainable" approach to managing farmland, ministers have been told in a landmark report issued today by its climate advisory body.

In what could usher in far-reaching changes to the way land is managed across the country, the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) unveiled a raft of net zero policy and funding recommendations designed to slash emissions. However, some of the proposals are likely to prove controversial with farmers and potentially some consumers, who have argued against making changes to diets to curb climate impacts.

But the Committee said such changes would be crucial for meeting the UK's statutory target to draw down greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, and that the costs of the overhaul would be more than manageable and indeed beneficial for consumers, farmers, and wider society.

Chris Stark, CEO of the CCC, said the required changes would be a "big step", but emphasised that the way in which agricultural land is currently managed in the UK "must change".

"If we're to meet the UK's net zero target, it can be done," he said. "The land we see around us is already heavily influenced by government policy, but I'm afraid the current approach is unsustainable. We need to see fundamental change in the use of land across the UK if we're to have a strong and thriving agricultural sector in the future, and if we're also to deliver climate change objectives that we have both for reducing emissions but also adapting to the changing climate that is coming."

While the National Farmers Union gave a cautious welcome to the findings, NFU president Minette Batters warned a switch towards plant-based eating could actually increase emissions. "When talking about changing diets, plant-based products do not always necessarily have a lower impact on the environment," she stressed. "It all depends on where and how the ingredients have been produced, the environmental pressures involved in its production, the environmental management associated with that country's agricultural system and the environmental resources available, as well as how far the product has travelled."

As well as recommending consumers move towards more plant-based diets, the CCC said agriculture should shift some of its focus away from livestock rearing and instead towards tree planting, peatland restoration, boosting soil quality, flood protection, and growing crops for bioenergy.

In order to meet the UK's net zero goal roughly a fifth of agricultural land that is currently used for traditional farming production - such as rearing cows, pigs, and sheep - would need to be given over to natural carbon storage through afforestation and peatland restoration over the next 30 years, including the planting of around 120 million trees every year, the report estimates.

Such efforts could be funded through new market-based measures to reward farmers and land managers taking action and using low carbon farming activities, or even levies on high carbon industries such as fossil fuel firms or airlines, suggested the CCC.

"What's really important through all of this is that we have to support farmers and land managers to make that kind of change," said Stark. "It is a profession - farmers must be supported to make that jump. Rearing an animal is absolutely not the same as growing a tree. So that runs throughout all the advice we have presented today. "

But Batters insisted livestock production is a good use for land not suited to arable production. "65 per cent of British land is only suitable for grazing livestock and we have the right climate to produce high quality red meat and dairy," she said. "Therefore it makes sense that, when talking about environmental impact, as the report suggests, the public continues to support British livestock production."

The government is currently working on wide-ranging reforms to agricultural subsidies as part of its new Environment Bill so as to better incentivise farmers and landowners to deliver a range of 'public goods', including reforestation and carbon sequestration.

However, while the CCC's report could signal significant change for farmers and consumers, some green groups argued its recommendations were not ambitious enough.

"It's good to see the CCC setting out more ambition for the government, but a lot of their measures just don't go far enough," said Friends of the Earth campaigner Sandra Bell, who argued consumers needed to halve their meat and dairy intake in order to free up enough land to double UK tree cover.

"The government needs to put proper funding behind these measures," Bell also added. "Recommendations based on private funding must not be allowed to open the door for corporate offsetting schemes which would let companies off the hook for cutting their carbon emissions."