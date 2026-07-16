Whittle Laboratory to cut ribbon on £58m green aviation hub

Frank Whittle Summit to kick off new mission to harness AI to accelerate development of zero emission aviation technologies
The University of Cambridge will next week officially open the New Whittle Laboratory, a £58m facility dedicated to accelerating the development of a new generation of green aviation technologies...
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