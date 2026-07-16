Whittle Laboratory to cut ribbon on £58m green aviation hub

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Whittle Laboratory
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Credit: Whittle Laboratory

Frank Whittle Summit to kick off new mission to harness AI to accelerate development of zero emission aviation technologies

The University of Cambridge will next week officially open the New Whittle Laboratory, a £58m facility dedicated to accelerating the development of a new generation of green aviation technologies...

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