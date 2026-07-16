Electric Car Grant helped 140,000 UK drivers switch to an EV in the past year

A year on from its launch, the government confirms demand for EVs is 'stronger than ever' as grant scheme offers £3,750 off the cost of new models
More than 140,000 drivers in the UK made the switch to an electric vehicle (EV) during the first year of the government's £2bn Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme, according to new figures from the Department...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis