Electric Car Grant helped 140,000 UK drivers switch to an EV in the past year

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

A year on from its launch, the government confirms demand for EVs is 'stronger than ever' as grant scheme offers £3,750 off the cost of new models

More than 140,000 drivers in the UK made the switch to an electric vehicle (EV) during the first year of the government's £2bn Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme, according to new figures from the Department...

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