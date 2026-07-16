Government officially brings British Steel into public ownership

Keir Starmer says move "protects skilled jobs and safeguards a vital national capability"
British Steel is to be officially taken into public ownership today, paving the way for the struggling firm to be transformed into a low-carbon steelmaker under government direction, after legislation...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis