Government officially brings British Steel into public ownership

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
The Scunthorpe steelworks / Credit: iStock
Image:

The Scunthorpe steelworks / Credit: iStock

Keir Starmer says move "protects skilled jobs and safeguards a vital national capability"

British Steel is to be officially taken into public ownership today, paving the way for the struggling firm to be transformed into a low-carbon steelmaker under government direction, after legislation...

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