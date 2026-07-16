Government launches £5m Port Talbot green skills funding boost for young people

Welsh Secretary announces new skills initiative in Port Talbot to help young people into jobs in the low carbon economy
The government has launched a new skills initiative in Port Talbot backed by up to £5m to support local young people into careers in green industries and the clean energy transition. The Secretary of...
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