Government launches £5m Port Talbot green skills funding boost for young people

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Welsh Secretary announces new skills initiative in Port Talbot to help young people into jobs in the low carbon economy

The government has launched a new skills initiative in Port Talbot backed by up to £5m to support local young people into careers in green industries and the clean energy transition. The Secretary of...

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