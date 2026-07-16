Sustainable Farming Incentive: Farmers snap up 75 per cent of first funding tranche this year

Defra urges eligible farms to submit their funding applications 'as soon as possible' as budget runs down for first window of funding in 2026
Defra has confirmed that three-quarters of the budget for the first tranche of funding being offered this year through the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme has now been allocated, as it urged...
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