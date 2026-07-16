Sustainable Farming Incentive: Farmers snap up 75 per cent of first funding tranche this year

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Defra urges eligible farms to submit their funding applications 'as soon as possible' as budget runs down for first window of funding in 2026

Defra has confirmed that three-quarters of the budget for the first tranche of funding being offered this year through the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme has now been allocated, as it urged...

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