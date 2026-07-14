EU Deforestation Regulation: Leather, soybean seeds, and medicines given exemptions

European Commission adopts final list of products to be covered by deforestation rules for companies importing to or selling in the EU from the end of this year
The European Commission has confirmed the final list of products that will be subject to EU anti-deforestation rules when they come into force from the end of this year, with new exemptions granted to...
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