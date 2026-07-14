Poll: Majority of UK public want to see equal action to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Research shows public wants the government and private sector to do more to combat both the causes and impacts of climate change, but uncovers confusion over terms such as 'adaptation' and 'mitigation'

Most of the British public believe the government and the private sector should do more to tackle both the causes and impacts of climate change in equal measure, despite some misunderstanding around terms...

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