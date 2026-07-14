Poll: Majority of UK public want to see equal action to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts

Research shows public wants the government and private sector to do more to combat both the causes and impacts of climate change, but uncovers confusion over terms such as 'adaptation' and 'mitigation'
Most of the British public believe the government and the private sector should do more to tackle both the causes and impacts of climate change in equal measure, despite some misunderstanding around terms...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis