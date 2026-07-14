'Greener plants for greener vehicles': Auto industry's renewables drive cuts 14,000 tonnes of CO2 from UK vehicle production

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

SMMT says further gains from renewables roll out depends on faster grid connections and simpler planning rules

UK vehicle manufacturers are accelerating investment in clean technologies, with on-site renewable energy generation rising by more than a third last year to reach record levels and resulting in carbon...

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Amber Rolt

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