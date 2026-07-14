'Greener plants for greener vehicles': Auto industry's renewables drive cuts 14,000 tonnes of CO2 from UK vehicle production

SMMT says further gains from renewables roll out depends on faster grid connections and simpler planning rules
UK vehicle manufacturers are accelerating investment in clean technologies, with on-site renewable energy generation rising by more than a third last year to reach record levels and resulting in carbon...
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