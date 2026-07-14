Warm Homes Plan: Why community-based organisations are key to delivery

Samanthi Theminimulle and Leonie Taylor from The Young Foundation explore how the UK can meet its climate goals while ensuring the benefits of retrofitted, energy efficient homes are felt across the country
Instead of being places of safety and comfort, our homes are making us sick, depleting our bank accounts, and worsening climate impacts. Millions of us live in buildings that are cold, damp, and expensive...
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