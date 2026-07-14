'Day-one priority': Business groups claim electricity cost reforms could yield £130bn boost by 2050

CBI and Energy UK warn electricity costs remain 45 per cent above G7 median, as they argue reform package could slash bills for industry
Removing the cost of the legacy Renewables Obligation (RO) and Feed-in Tariffs (FiT) subsidy schemes from non-domestic energy bills and dropping the Climate Change Levy (CCL) charge from commercial electricity...
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