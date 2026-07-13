Government confirms it will introduce per mile electric vehicle levy from 2028

Consultation response sets out plans for controversial Electric Vehicle Excise Duty, as industry warns new levy on zero emission models could slow adoption
The government has today confirmed it is to move forward with controversial plans to introduce a per mile tax on electric vehicles (EVs) from 2028, as it looks to a new source of revenue to replace falling...
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