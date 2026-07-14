Woodland Trust calls on government to allocate a fifth of £1bn tree planting budget to urban 'tree deserts'

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Just 14 per cent of people living in England have access to woodland within a 500 metre walk of their home, conservation charity warns

Eleven million people in the UK currently live in 'tree desert' towns and cities with less than 10 per cent tree cover, despite the proven ability of urban trees to help ease the impact of heatwaves and...

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Stuart Stone
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