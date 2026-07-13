Two Blues Solar completes £1.6m rooftop rollout across trio of Scottish businesses

Projects at Kanthal, Lossie Seafoods, and Ennovi will generate around 1.39GWh of electricity a year for Scottish industry
Two Blues Solar has completed a £1.64m solar rollout to power heating technology, seafood processing, and precision-engineering businesses in Scotland. Rooftop solar arrays at Kanthal in Perth and Lossie...
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