Gyre Energy's Dougald Coulson reflects on the firm's journey since securing $1.3m in fresh investment and grant funding
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What was your background before launching? Dougald Coulson: Gyre Energy was founded by three Oxford MBAs - Michael McKenna, Tom Gibson, and I. My background is in energy...
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