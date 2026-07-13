Met Office: Thousands of deaths during recent heatwaves caused by climate change

Sobering scientific analysis estimates more than 2,700 people died from heat-related causes during the May and June heatwaves in England and Wales
More than 2,700 people are thought to have died from heat-related causes during the record heatwaves which hit England and Wales in May and June, with human-caused climate change estimated to have been...
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