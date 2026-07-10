Calls for a credible sustainable cooling strategy are not anti-air conditioning, they are simply an attempt to ensure measures to guard against extreme heat are as effective as possible
Like most things that have their roots in the increasingly fetid and sweltering swamp that is the right wing online ecosystem, air conditioning discourse is as mad as it is enraging. If you spend any...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis