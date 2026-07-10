Study: Government grants for green cooling technologies going largely unclaimed

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme could support almost a million air-to-air heat pumps which offer cooling as well as heating - but only 45 vouchers have been claimed to date

As Britain bakes in its third heatwave of the summer, interest in air conditioning technologies is growing fast. And yet government grants to support the roll out of heat pump systems that can deliver...

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