TotalEnergies completes divestment of 170MW distributed solar portfolio

Amarenco and AMPYR Distributed Energy to share 170MW of mainly rooftop solar installations in seven European countries
French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies has today confirmed it has completed the divestment of around 170MW of distributed solar assets through a sale to Amarenco and AMPYR Distributed Energy. The decision...
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