West Yorkshire unveils inaugural nature plan to bolster climate resilience

New strategy aims to boost nature as part of efforts to protect region from extreme weather such as heatwaves and flooding
West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin has this week unveiled the region's first Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS), highlighting how the plans will bolster the region's climate resilience by better protecting...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis