West Yorkshire unveils inaugural nature plan to bolster climate resilience

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New strategy aims to boost nature as part of efforts to protect region from extreme weather such as heatwaves and flooding

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin has this week unveiled the region's first Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS), highlighting how the plans will bolster the region's climate resilience by better protecting...

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Amber Rolt

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