No one left in the cold: How to reform and expand the Warm Home Discount

clock • 4 min read

A targeted, sufficient energy bill support scheme that delivers immediate help while supporting fuel-poor households to lower their bills permanently is essential, writes Polly Billington MP, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Renewable and Sustainable Energy (PRASEG)

The conflict in Iran is a wake-up call for Britain. Every crisis that disrupts global fossil fuel markets reminds us that our energy system is not capable of shielding those in fuel poverty. As gas...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Politics

Nigel Farage vows to resign as MP and 'fight to win' resulting by-election
Politics

Nigel Farage vows to resign as MP and 'fight to win' resulting by-election

Reform UK leader's gambit in response to intensifying scrutiny of his finances is set to provide platform for latest political tussle over UK climate and energy policies

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 July 2026 • 5 min read
'I think he'll be a very pro-nature Prime Minister': Environment Minister Mary Creagh on farming, water reforms, and Andy Burnham
Politics

'I think he'll be a very pro-nature Prime Minister': Environment Minister Mary Creagh on farming, water reforms, and Andy Burnham

Defra Minister and former chair of Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee talks to BusinessGreen about nature policy and the potential impact of a new Prime Minister in Downing Street

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 01 July 2026 • 14 min read
What might 'Manchesterism' mean for the green economy?
Politics

What might 'Manchesterism' mean for the green economy?

Andy Burnham's big speech failed to mention climate action or the net zero transition, but it hinted at how both could be central to his drive to deliver good economic growth for every postcode

James Murray
James Murray
clock 30 June 2026 • 5 min read