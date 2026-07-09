No one left in the cold: How to reform and expand the Warm Home Discount

A targeted, sufficient energy bill support scheme that delivers immediate help while supporting fuel-poor households to lower their bills permanently is essential, writes Polly Billington MP, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Renewable and Sustainable Energy (PRASEG)
The conflict in Iran is a wake-up call for Britain. Every crisis that disrupts global fossil fuel markets reminds us that our energy system is not capable of shielding those in fuel poverty. As gas...
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