Oil and gas prices jump, as Trump declares Iran ceasefire 'over'

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz / Credit: iStock
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Shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz / Credit: iStock

Oil prices record sharpest increase in months, after Iran and US trade attacks and President Trump signals fragile truce could collapse

Oil and gas prices have risen sharply over the past two days, amidst fears the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran is on the brink of collapse. Iran launched a series of attacks on tankers passing...

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