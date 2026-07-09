Government green lights UK's second largest solar farm

One Earth Solar Farm becomes the 30th nationally significant clean energy project to be approved by the government since July 2024
The government has this week granted a development consent order to the One Earth Solar Farm in Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire, which is set to become the UK's second largest solar farm when it begins...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis