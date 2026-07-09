Government green lights UK's second largest solar farm

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

One Earth Solar Farm becomes the 30th nationally significant clean energy project to be approved by the government since July 2024

The government has this week granted a development consent order to the One Earth Solar Farm in Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire, which is set to become the UK's second largest solar farm when it begins...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Left in the shade: How UK cities have fallen 'way behind' European counterparts on urban tree-planting

Sizewell B operations extended by two decades to 2055

More on Solar

Solar power keeps food frozen at Iceland's Scottish distribution hub
Solar

Solar power keeps food frozen at Iceland's Scottish distribution hub

Newly fitted 1.5 MW rooftop solar PV installation set to provide ‘significant proportion' of distribution centre's electricity demand

Amber Rolt
clock 08 July 2026 • 2 min read
Solar on the frontline in Ukraine
Solar

Solar on the frontline in Ukraine

It is more important than ever that the solar sector and UK companies redouble their efforts to support and fund our brave and inspirational Ukrainian colleagues, writes Dr Seb Berry from RePower Ukraine

Dr Seb Berry, RePower Ukraine
clock 03 July 2026 • 4 min read
'Energy independence': Government green lights two new solar farms
Solar

'Energy independence': Government green lights two new solar farms

Ministers approve Peartree solar farm in Yorkshire and Dean Moor solar farm in West Cumbria, which together promise to deliver clean power to 200,000 homes

Amber Rolt
clock 03 July 2026 • 2 min read