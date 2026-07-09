Left in the shade: How UK cities have fallen 'way behind' European counterparts on urban tree-planting

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Aerial drone photo of Burnley in Lancashire, which the ECIU has claimed is just 10.8 per cent tree covered - Credit: iStock
Image:

Aerial drone photo of Burnley in Lancashire, which the ECIU has claimed is just 10.8 per cent tree covered - Credit: iStock

'Stark' lack of urban trees exposed, as Hastings and Guildford revealed as only UK towns to exceed the European average for canopy cover

The UK ranks 31st out of 38 European countries for levels of urban tree cover, leaving its towns and cities "way behind" European counterparts when it comes to the street shading that can ease the impact...

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