Left in the shade: How UK cities have fallen 'way behind' European counterparts on urban tree-planting

'Stark' lack of urban trees exposed, as Hastings and Guildford revealed as only UK towns to exceed the European average for canopy cover
The UK ranks 31st out of 38 European countries for levels of urban tree cover, leaving its towns and cities "way behind" European counterparts when it comes to the street shading that can ease the impact...
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