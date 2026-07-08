'The case for reform is clear': Why sky-high UK energy costs are an urgent issue for the next Prime Minister

Manufacturers say they want to invest in decarbonisation and electrification, but the UK's high energy costs are holding them back
The government is facing growing pressure to take rapid action to drive down sky-high energy costs for UK home and businesses, amid calls from both industry and fuel poverty groups for the next Prime Minister...
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