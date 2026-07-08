Marine Energy Wales hails over £350m of investment

Industry secures investment in wave of new marine and offshore wind projects, supporting almost 2,000 jobs
A report this week by Marine Energy Wales has celebrated the progress made by the country's marine energy and offshore wind sectors since 2015, finding that an estimated £364.8m has been invested across...
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