Solar power keeps food frozen at Iceland's Scottish distribution hub

Newly fitted 1.5 MW rooftop solar PV installation set to provide ‘significant proportion' of distribution centre's electricity demand
The sun is helping to keep food frozen at Iceland Foods' distribution centre in Livingston, Scotland, after 3,300 solar PV panels were installed on the roof, providing 1.6 GWh of clean power which is expected...
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