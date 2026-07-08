Solar power keeps food frozen at Iceland's Scottish distribution hub

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Newly fitted 1.5 MW rooftop solar PV installation set to provide ‘significant proportion' of distribution centre's electricity demand

The sun is helping to keep food frozen at Iceland Foods' distribution centre in Livingston, Scotland, after 3,300 solar PV panels were installed on the roof, providing 1.6 GWh of clean power which is expected...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Historic Scottish hydro-power station restored following £2m refurbishment

Poll: 15 million UK adults left feeling unwell in sweltering homes during heatwaves

More on Solar

Solar on the frontline in Ukraine
Solar

Solar on the frontline in Ukraine

It is more important than ever that the solar sector and UK companies redouble their efforts to support and fund our brave and inspirational Ukrainian colleagues, writes Dr Seb Berry from RePower Ukraine

Dr Seb Berry, RePower Ukraine
clock 03 July 2026 • 4 min read
'Energy independence': Government green lights two new solar farms
Solar

'Energy independence': Government green lights two new solar farms

Ministers approve Peartree solar farm in Yorkshire and Dean Moor solar farm in West Cumbria, which together promise to deliver clean power to 200,000 homes

Amber Rolt
clock 03 July 2026 • 2 min read
Government advances plans to bring plug-in solar panels to UK market
Solar

Government advances plans to bring plug-in solar panels to UK market

B&Q and Currys join growing list of companies planning to offer plug-in solar panels that promise to save households hundreds of pounds a year

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 June 2026 • 2 min read