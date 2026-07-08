Fleek secures $25m boost for global second-hand fashion platform

Latest investment to help accelerate development of B2B marketplace accompanying AI systems that aim to digitise circular economy supply chains
London-based start-up Fleek has today announced it has raised $25m in Series B funding, providing a major boost to its plans to accelerate the development of a global B2B marketplace for the fast-expanding...
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