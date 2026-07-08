Endangered species to receive £60m funding boost for wildlife protection

Over 100 projects to be awarded funding from Natural England's Species Recovery Programme, as part of the government's 'Wild Again: Restoring England's Wildlife' initiative
More than 350 threatened species, including some rare plants and animals that are only found in the UK, are set to benefit from a £60m funding package designed to support the recovery of England's wildlife....
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