Endangered species to receive £60m funding boost for wildlife protection

clock • 2 min read
The swallowtail butterfly | Credit: Natural England
Image:

The swallowtail butterfly | Credit: Natural England

Over 100 projects to be awarded funding from Natural England's Species Recovery Programme, as part of the government's 'Wild Again: Restoring England's Wildlife' initiative

More than 350 threatened species, including some rare plants and animals that are only found in the UK, are set to benefit from a £60m funding package designed to support the recovery of England's wildlife....

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