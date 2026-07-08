Poll: 15 million UK adults left feeling unwell in sweltering homes during heatwaves

Research from Opinium for the End Fuel Poverty Coalition warns vulnerable people in overheated homes are badly exposed to risks from increasing extreme heat
As the UK braces for another heatwave with the Met Office predicting highs of up to 35C this week, new research has revealed the health toll such high temperatures can have on millions of people. According...
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