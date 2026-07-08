Historic Scottish hydro-power station restored following £2m refurbishment

Drax said complex project at Tongland Power Station has upgraded site which has been providing renewable electricity for 90 years
Drax has completed the £2m refurbishment of one of Scotland's oldest hydroelectric power stations, the Tongland Power Station, near Kirkcudbright. The power station is one of six hydroelectric facilities...
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