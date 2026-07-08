Historic Scottish hydro-power station restored following £2m refurbishment

clock • 1 min read
Credit: Drax
Image:

Credit: Drax

Drax said complex project at Tongland Power Station has upgraded site which has been providing renewable electricity for 90 years

Drax has completed the £2m refurbishment of one of Scotland's oldest hydroelectric power stations, the Tongland Power Station, near Kirkcudbright. The power station is one of six hydroelectric facilities...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Poll: 15 million UK adults left feeling unwell in sweltering homes during heatwaves

Endangered species to receive £60m funding boost for wildlife protection

More on Energy

IEA: Global gas demand set to fall 0.5 per cent in 2026
Energy

IEA: Global gas demand set to fall 0.5 per cent in 2026

Impacts of Iran War continue to weigh heavily on global fossil gas and LNG market, amid continued uncertainty surrounding supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 July 2026 • 3 min read
Government confirms details for latest clean power auction round
Energy

Government confirms details for latest clean power auction round

Government maintains maximum prices from last year’s record-breaking renewables auction for latest Contract for Difference Allocation Round

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 July 2026 • 6 min read
Government takes aim at 'unique' onshore wind regulations in latest planning shake-up
Energy

Government takes aim at 'unique' onshore wind regulations in latest planning shake-up

Government confirms further planning reforms designed to deliver new clean energy projects at the 'fastest pace in a generation'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 July 2026 • 5 min read