Water firms to face 'faster' fines of up to £500,000 for environmental rule breaches

Defra continues crackdown on sewage spills and other environmental regulation breaches across England's water sector
Water companies found flouting environmental rules are set to face faster penalties of up to half a million pounds, in the latest effort to expand and strengthen the Environment Agency's enforcement powers...
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