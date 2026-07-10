'This incident was preventable': Housing developer Taylor Wimpey fined £300,000 over sewage pollution

Leading developer fined after causing pollution in a County Durham stream, following an Environment Agency investigation
Housing developer Taylor Wimpey has been fined £300,000 for causing a sewage leak while building a new housing estate nearly seven years ago. The leak happened at the Eden Gardens development, Country...
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