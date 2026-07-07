Government confirms details for latest clean power auction round

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Government maintains maximum prices from last year’s record-breaking renewables auction for latest Contract for Difference Allocation Round

The government has confirmed the timetable and maximum prices for this summer's clean power contract auction, paving the way for a fresh wave of renewable energy projects. The Department for Energy...

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