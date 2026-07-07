'Trawled and Mauled': Campaigners demand full bottom trawling ban in Marine Protected Areas

Oceana report warns failure to impose ban on bottom trawling in protected areas poses severe threat to dolphins, porpoises, whales, and seabirds
The controversial practice of bottom trawling is continuing in waters designated as Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) that are designed to protect dolphins, porpoises, whales, and seabirds. That is according...
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