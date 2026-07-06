West Midlands Mayor urges businesses to back £150m nature recovery plan

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Region's biggest ever fundraising drive launched to attract millions of pounds into nature recovery projects

The Mayor of the West Midlands has launched the region's largest ever fundraising drive, in a bid to secure millions of pounds from the private sector to deliver a wave of new nature projects. The West...

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