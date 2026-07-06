UN study argues early climate action can help minimise impacts of carbon tariffs

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New UNFCCC case study explores how India can accelerate decarbonisation efforts and guard against the impact of Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms (CBAMs)

Large emerging economies can guard against the impact of carbon border tariffs by taking early action to tackle their domestic emissions, according to a new study published late last week by the UN's climate...

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