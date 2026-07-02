'Pivotal moment': OECD warns urgent action required to meet global nuclear goals

New report reveals momentum behind new nuclear projects is building, but industry faces significant financing, supply chain, and skills challenges if it is deliver on target to triple capacity by 2050
The global nuclear industry has reached a 'pivotal moment', as ambitious plans to treble capacity by 2050 face significant challenges in securing the supply chains, skills base, and financing required...
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