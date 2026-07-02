UNFCCC: Record 37 countries submit first national climate progress transparency plans

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: UNFCCC
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Credit: UNFCCC

Countries are expected to report openly on their progress towards national climate goals under the Paris Agreement every two years

A record 37 countries presented their first transparency reports detailing their progress towards national climate goals under the Paris Agreement during last month's UN meetings in Germany, according...

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Michael Holder
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