Government allays water infrastructure concerns to unlock 18,000 new homes

Water Delivery Taskforce maps out water infrastructure upgrades that clear path for planning approval for new housing developments
Proposals for tens of thousands of new homes across England have received a major boost today, after the government and industry reached an agreement with Anglian Water designed to ease concerns over water...
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