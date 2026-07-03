Last government breached nature laws by approving 'bee-killing' pesticides, watchdog rules

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Emergency authorisation of restricted pesticides under the previous government violated environmental protections, OEP investigation concludes

Emergency authorisation of restricted pesticides in 2023 and 2024 by the then Conservative government violated environmental law by failing to properly consider the chemicals' impact on protected sites,...

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