Last government breached nature laws by approving 'bee-killing' pesticides, watchdog rules

Emergency authorisation of restricted pesticides under the previous government violated environmental protections, OEP investigation concludes
Emergency authorisation of restricted pesticides in 2023 and 2024 by the then Conservative government violated environmental law by failing to properly consider the chemicals' impact on protected sites,...
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