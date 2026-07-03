'Energy independence': Government green lights two new solar farms

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Ministers approve Peartree solar farm in Yorkshire and Dean Moor solar farm in West Cumbria, which together promise to deliver clean power to 200,000 homes

Two new solar farms have been given the green light by the government this week, paving the way for enough clean power for over 200,000 homes. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ)...

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