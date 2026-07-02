London could lose over 70 per cent of its trees to climate change by 2100

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Kew Gardens
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Credit: Kew Gardens

Research from Kew Gardens and the Greater London Authority warns the capital's urban canopy is at huge risk from escalating climate impacts

Almost three quarters of London's trees could die by the end of the century due to heat and drought caused by climate change. That is the stark warning contained in new research published this week...

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