IRENA: Renewable electricity avoided $480bn in global fossil fuel costs in 2025

Cost advantages enjoyed by solar, wind, and hydropower compared to coal and gas generation continued to widen in 2025, even before Iran war triggered spike in fossil fuel prices
The cost advantage enjoyed by renewable electricity over more expensive fossil fuel based generation continued to widen last year, with total installed solar, wind, hydropower, and wider renewables capacity...
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