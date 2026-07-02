SGE submits plans for 4.2GW UK small modular nuclear reactor fleet

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
A render of one of SGE's small modular reactor sites - Credit: SGE
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A render of one of SGE's small modular reactor sites - Credit: SGE

Fleet of 14 small modular reactors could power almost eight million UK homes, developer claims

SGE has submitted plans to build 14 small modular reactors (SMR) across three sites in the UK, which would deliver a combined capacity of 4.2GW - equivalent to 11 per cent of UK power demand or enough...

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