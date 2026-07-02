From grey to green: How business can help turn the tide on Brexit's legacy of nature loss

clock • 5 min read

The promises of a 'Green Brexit' may have quickly turned to grey, but 10 years later the business community has an enormous opportunity turn the tide on environmental damage, writes The Wildlife Trusts CEO Craig Bennett

Back in the early 2010s, people were slowly but surely beginning to wake up to the importance of nature. In 2012, Pavan Sukdev published The Economics of Ecosystems and Biodiversity (‘TEEB') report,...

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