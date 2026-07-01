How Amazon matched its global energy use with clean power - but still saw emissions rise

US tech and online retail giant's 'most comprehensive' sustainability report to date details how the firm is striving to meet its net zero by 2040 pledge, while ramping up its AI capacity
Amazon's greenhouse gas emissions rose 16 per cent last year, as the US tech and online retail giant became the latest major corporate to detail its ongoing struggle to balance growing demand for energy-intensive...
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