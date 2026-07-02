Breast Cancer UK calls for ban on cancer-linked EDCs in everyday items

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

EXCLUSIVE: Campaign highlights link between Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals in items such as plastic spatulas, whisks, and spoons and cancer risks

Breast Cancer UK has today called for a ban on the use of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals (EDC) in everyday items such as plastic spatulas, whisks and spoons, following research showing the substances can...

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