Breast Cancer UK calls for ban on cancer-linked EDCs in everyday items

EXCLUSIVE: Campaign highlights link between Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals in items such as plastic spatulas, whisks, and spoons and cancer risks
Breast Cancer UK has today called for a ban on the use of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals (EDC) in everyday items such as plastic spatulas, whisks and spoons, following research showing the substances can...
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