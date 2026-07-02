'World first' study shows how to boost woodland carbon capture by up to 27 per cent

Study suggests reforestation projects could deliver 'significantly greater' climate benefits through targeted nature-based interventions
Simple nature-based interventions such as enhanced rock weathering can increase tree coverage in the early stages of reforestation projects and boost carbon capture capacity by up to 27 per cent in the...
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