'World first' study shows how to boost woodland carbon capture by up to 27 per cent

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Paul Box Photography
Image:

Credit: Paul Box Photography

Study suggests reforestation projects could deliver 'significantly greater' climate benefits through targeted nature-based interventions

Simple nature-based interventions such as enhanced rock weathering can increase tree coverage in the early stages of reforestation projects and boost carbon capture capacity by up to 27 per cent in the...

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